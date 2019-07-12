Home

On the evening of July 3, 2019, David Emil Duhachek passed away at his home in Loveland, CO. At his bedside was Sandra (Duhachek) Phillips daughter and long-time care giver. David was born October 16, 1930 in Vining, IA. to Emil and Alyce (Postolka) Duhachek. David grew up on the family farm, graduated High School in 1948. He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War, and while at Camp Pendleton he met & later married Betty Skeen from Santa Barbara, CA. They returned to Iowa, where David and Betty were married for 54 years and had 5 children: Barbara (Duhachek) Logue, Sandra (Duhachek) Phillips, Janet Duhachek, Janice (Duhachek) Davidson, and James Duhachek. David is survived by one sister Darleen Husak living in Toledo, IA., 5 children, 2 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Betty in 2007.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 12, 2019
