David Gene Kline, a Loveland, CO native was born on March 30, 1951, and passed away suddenly surrounded by family on January 30, 2020. Dave lived in Loveland for 68 years, a town he loved. Dave was married to his wife Kathryn on November 22, 1974, for 45 years. He loved her from the moment they met when he was just 9 years old and she was 6. Dave had a gift and a passion for building and pursued a career in construction. In his free time, he loved being with his family or bowling which was his favorite hobby. Dave bowled 3 perfect (300) games and was always trying to be a better bowler. Dave enjoyed planting and raising a garden each year. He was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa that enjoyed teaching his daughter and his grandchildren about life and passing his knowledge on to them. Dave is survived by his wife Kathryn Kline (Kinney); daughter, Marja and son/son-in-law, Jerry along with his five grandchildren: Hunter, Shaun, Jaxson, Jameson, and Kandice. He is also survived by his loving mother-in-law, Marylou Kinney; his brother-in-law, Robert Kinney Jr. and wife Marlene; sister-in-law, Karin Sommers and husband John; mother, Jacqueline Kline and brothers: Lee and wife Kathi, Bill and wife Debby; sister, Linda Kline as well as many nieces and nephews, his close friend, and second father Austin Freeman and many other treasured family and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Kline and father-in-law Robert Kinney, his Grandma and Grandpa Steele along with Grandma June Steele. The family of Dave Kline wishes to thank everyone for their loving and kind support during our time of grief. We would like to thank friends, colleagues and everyone who loved and worked with him. A special thank you to trauma surgeon Dr. Robert Baer. Dave was blessed with his skilled and caring hands. Thank you to MCR emergency room staff and Chaplains for tending to Dave. Dave was one of a kind and did everything for his family. He will be deeply missed but will live on through his family and grandchildren. A casual open house celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. on February 16, 2020, at the Boot Grill in Loveland. A taco bar will be served as tacos were Dave's favorite food.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 7, 2020