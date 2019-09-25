|
|
David Knight Meyers of Loveland, Colorado, passed away Thursday September 19, 2019. He died of heart failure at the Northern Colorado Medical Center with his family by his side. Born 1936 in Erie, Pennsylvania, David was the son of the Erastus Knight and Helen Lett Meyers. He is survived by his wife, Cecelia (Cis) Heidt Meyers and their children Rick (Sandy) Meyers of Loveland, CO, Julie Meyers (Carla Wilhite) of Albuquerque, NM, Doug (Carrie Bialke) Meyers of Broomfield, CO, Jenni (Tim) Davis of Cedaredge, CO and Katie (Sam) Guthrie of Loveland, CO. David is survived by 11 grandchildren (Joe, Amber, Jacqueline, Jessica, Seth, Zachary, Samantha, Jacob, Hank, Hazel and Hatti) and 9 great-grandchildren (Juliette, Renee, Cadence, Gauge, Emerson, True, Zye, Saysha and Madeline). David is survived by a brother, Jack (Carol) Meyers of Erie, PA. A sister, Marcia Franz predeceased him in 2016, as did his beloved cat, Rusty. David graduated from McDowell High School in Erie, PA, attended Penn State University in State College, PA, and earned an optometrist license for Pennsylvania. A viewing will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Thursday September 26th from 4-7:00pm. The family welcomes visitation. A memorial service will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Friday September 27th at 10:30am. Internment at Loveland Cemetery will immediately follow the service. A reception will be hosted by the family after internment at the Loveland Moose Lodge, 1408 Morning Drive.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019