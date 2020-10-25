David Murtha, 80, died October 23, 2020 at his home in Loveland, Colorado, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 11am at Faith Evangelical Church at 2707 N Wilson Ave. Viewing on Tuesday October 27 from 4-6pm at Viegut Funeral Home. Dave was born on June 2, 1940 in Las Animas, CO to William and Gladys Murtha. He later graduated from Colorado State University in 1963, where he met the love of his life, Kathy Ann Evans. They were married on June 13, 1964. He and Kathy raised 3 daughters and one son. Dave served in the Navy from 1964, before being honorably discharged in 1969. He continued in the Naval Reserves until again honorably discharging in 1986 with the rank of Commander. He also continued his passion for flying by piloting for United before retiring in 2000. After retiring he cherished his time outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, volunteering with Colorado Youth Outdoors, as well as getting morning coffee with friends and travelling with Kathy and family. Dave is survived by his wife, Kathy, children: Robin Willford (Neal), Chris Thelen (Todd), Jen Munn (Jeff), Mark Murtha, as well as 10 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Dave requested that donations be made to Colorado Youth Outdoors.

