Deborah "Debbie" Ann (Barr) Tovar, 66, of Loveland, Colorado passed away May 4, 2019. She was married to Richard Dean Tovar on June 25, 1972. She was a mother to Christopher Tovar on January 8, 1973, and Arbrie (Tovar) Johnson on January 6, 1978. Her parents were Clarence William and Melva Lorraine (Smith) Barr. She was born in Pratt, Kansas on January 3, 1953. Her siblings: Dennis Barr, Rick and Gale Barr, Cathy and Gary Harmon, Janet and Randy Moyes. Deborah moved with her parents all over Kansas when she was young. She moved to Colorado with her parents in 1965. She graduated from Loveland High school in 1971. Since a young age, Debbie worked in the cafés that her parents operated/owned. She also helped raise her siblings. Once she graduated high school, she met her sweetheart Richard through her brother, Dennis. They married 6 months after they met. She worked as a waitress at Santeramo's Pizza House in Loveland, CO during high school. In 1973, she started working for Safeway. She was a clerk when she started, but moved on to be a general merchandise manager. She worked for Safeway for 35 years, and retired in 2008. After retirement, she cared for her father, Clarence Barr. She was diagnosed with Frontal Lobe Dementia in 2009. She fought a courageous battle for 10 years. She was a kind loving soul. She enjoyed traveling, baking, cooking, gambling, reading, fishing and camping, but most of all she cherished spending time with her grandbabies. On April 18, 1992, her first grandchild, Brett Tovar was born. She loved being a grandmother. She loved to teach them how to cook, read, watch Disney movies, and go on adventures. Later she added 4 more grandchildren; Johnathan Tovar on May 18, 1997, Quentin Tovar on January 25, 2000, Noah Johnson on August 10, 2013 and finally a little granddaughter, Rylie Johnson, born on August 24, 2017. Even though your journey here on earth has ended, we will carry on your legacy in our hearts forever. We will meet you over the rainbow when our time comes. Love you Momma. Memorial service, Friday, 1:00 P.M., Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 9, 2019