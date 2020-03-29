Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Brockel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Brockel


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Brockel Obituary
Debra "Deb" Kay Brockel, 60, of Fort Collins, died at home surrounded by family on March 17, 2020. Deb was born in Montana on May 26, 1959 to Ann and Earl Willis Sr. On October 18, 1988 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Brockel. Deb's greatest joy in life was being a grandma to Breanna, Kaylee, Hailey Joy, Drake, and little Charlie, and anticipated new arrival, great grandchild, Josiah Robert. She enjoyed taking care of her family and she was such a beautiful soul. Deb is survived by her soulmate, Bob; children, Cory (Lindsey), and Jennifer (Andrew); grandchildren, Breanna (Anthony), Kaylee, Hailey, Drake, and Charlie; siblings, Linda (Jim) Lomsdalen; Earl (Kathy) Willis; Darlene Willis, Brenda (Terry) Gustafson; and Jim (Kathy) Holmes; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved dog, Izzy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna A. Willis; father, Earl Willis Sr.; and sister, Cheryl Willis. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Special thanks to Pathways for the wonderful care and kindness they provided. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences and memories of Deb.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -