|
|
Debra "Deb" Kay Brockel, 60, of Fort Collins, died at home surrounded by family on March 17, 2020. Deb was born in Montana on May 26, 1959 to Ann and Earl Willis Sr. On October 18, 1988 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Brockel. Deb's greatest joy in life was being a grandma to Breanna, Kaylee, Hailey Joy, Drake, and little Charlie, and anticipated new arrival, great grandchild, Josiah Robert. She enjoyed taking care of her family and she was such a beautiful soul. Deb is survived by her soulmate, Bob; children, Cory (Lindsey), and Jennifer (Andrew); grandchildren, Breanna (Anthony), Kaylee, Hailey, Drake, and Charlie; siblings, Linda (Jim) Lomsdalen; Earl (Kathy) Willis; Darlene Willis, Brenda (Terry) Gustafson; and Jim (Kathy) Holmes; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved dog, Izzy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna A. Willis; father, Earl Willis Sr.; and sister, Cheryl Willis. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Special thanks to Pathways for the wonderful care and kindness they provided. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences and memories of Deb.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020