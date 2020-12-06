Debra "Debbie" Jean Shable, 60, of Milliken, CO passed away on November 30, 2020 at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital in Denver, CO. Debbie was born on April 2, 1960 in Loveland, CO to Bernard and Darlene (Klein) Depperschmidt. In June of 1977, she met the love of her life, Duane Shable, at a church softball game and the couple was engaged four months later. In 1978, Debbie graduated from Loveland High School. She married Duane at the First Congregational Church of Loveland on October 22, 1978. Debbie and her husband raised their three children; Delane, Devin and Daniel; on the family farm in Milliken. Early in her marriage, Debbie worked at JCPenney. Later, she was co-owner of Excellent Images Photography with her husband. Debbie loved to help out her community, volunteering at the Milliken Middle School Olympics and serving on the RE-5J School Board as Vice President. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Loveland. Debbie loved traveling the world, quilting, stained glass making, cake-decorating and cooking. She also enjoyed entertaining and hosting a good party. Above all, Debbie adored her family, especially her grandchildren. Family was everything to her. Debbie was a kind person and made friends everywhere she went. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Debbie is survived by her husband Duane; daughter Delane (Jonathan) Loveall; son Devin (Janelle) Shable; son Daniel Shable; father Bernard; brother Darrell (Mary) Depperschmidt; sister Dawna Depperschmidt; and her beloved grandchildren Reeva, Graden and Amelia. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Grandparents, and numerous Aunts and Uncles. Private services will be held. A public reception will be held at a later date. Interment at Linn Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church in Loveland. Please visit Allnuttgreeley,com to share memories as well as to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store