Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marks Funeral & Cremation Service
9293 Eastman Park Dr
Windsor, CO 80550
(970) 686-9525
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Lebsack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Lee Lebsack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Lee Lebsack Obituary
Dennis Lee Lebsack, 74, of Eaton, passed away peacefully March 18, 2020, resting on his Lazy Boy recliner watching his favorite TV show, Gunsmoke. After graduation from Berthoud High School in 1963, Dennis continued his education at Colorado State University and Mesa Community College until he was employed by IBM and later Lockheed Martin, taking retirement at an early age. Growing up on a Berthoud farm, his love of farming never faded. After returning to Colorado, he loved helping farm families harvest corn and sugar beets, even when it was prime fishing season on the Poudre River. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Lorena Lebsack, longtime Berthoud farmers. He is survived by his wife, Faye; mother-in-law, Wuanita Van Thuyne; sons, Jeffrey (Shawna) and Michael; sister, Arloa Ellertson (Lorin); nephew, Chad Ellertson (Jordan); brother-in-law, Mark Van Thuyne (Phyllis); step niece, Julie Marsh (Chris) and her sons Matt and Bill; step nephew, Rick Van Thuyne (Cory); stepdaughter, Abby Schmidt (Bill, and their sons, CJ and Eli); stepson, Lee Sullivan; numerous cousins and good friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later time, Service date and time are pending. Online condolences maybe made at www.marksfuneralservice.com Memorial donations may be made to Eaton High School FFA, to promote the education of our future farmers in care of Marks Funeral & Cremation, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor, Colorado, 80550.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -