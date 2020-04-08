|
Dennis Lee Lebsack, 74, of Eaton, passed away peacefully March 18, 2020, resting on his Lazy Boy recliner watching his favorite TV show, Gunsmoke. After graduation from Berthoud High School in 1963, Dennis continued his education at Colorado State University and Mesa Community College until he was employed by IBM and later Lockheed Martin, taking retirement at an early age. Growing up on a Berthoud farm, his love of farming never faded. After returning to Colorado, he loved helping farm families harvest corn and sugar beets, even when it was prime fishing season on the Poudre River. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Lorena Lebsack, longtime Berthoud farmers. He is survived by his wife, Faye; mother-in-law, Wuanita Van Thuyne; sons, Jeffrey (Shawna) and Michael; sister, Arloa Ellertson (Lorin); nephew, Chad Ellertson (Jordan); brother-in-law, Mark Van Thuyne (Phyllis); step niece, Julie Marsh (Chris) and her sons Matt and Bill; step nephew, Rick Van Thuyne (Cory); stepdaughter, Abby Schmidt (Bill, and their sons, CJ and Eli); stepson, Lee Sullivan; numerous cousins and good friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later time, Service date and time are pending. Online condolences maybe made at www.marksfuneralservice.com Memorial donations may be made to Eaton High School FFA, to promote the education of our future farmers in care of Marks Funeral & Cremation, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor, Colorado, 80550.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 8, 2020