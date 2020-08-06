1/
Dennis Ricker
1943 - 2020
Dennis Allan Ricker, 77 of Winsor CO passed away August 3, 2020 from chronic kidney disease. He was born in North Platte, NB., April 13, 1943. Dennis graduated from Moffatt County High School Class of 1961. He then attended CSU for a year studying Liberal Arts. He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1962 until 1966. He served in Vietnam. He was married to Cheryl (Sheri) Ricker on October 18, 1972. Dennis retired from Hewlett Packard. He loved the outdoors, hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, and bicycling. He was an active member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church. He sang with the Loveland Valentine Choir. Dennis was proceeded in death by his parents Lloyd E. Ricker, Sr. and Myrtle Evelyn Cartmill Ricker, and a nephew, Kenneth Ricker. He is survived by his wife Sheri Ricker of Windsor; a son, Michael Gay of Windsor; a daughter, Robin (and Carey) Swecker of Staunton, VA; a sister, Marilyn Ricker of Springfield, MO; two brothers, Lloyd (and Georgine) Ricker, Jr. of Lakewood, CO, and Gary (and Barbara) Ricker of West Boca Raton, FL; Four Grandchildren, Heather Noell, Erin Blackwell, Jacob Swecker, and Rian Swecker all of Staunton, VA; and 7 Great Grandchildren. A private memorial service will be on Saturday August 8, 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to the National Kidney Foundation.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
