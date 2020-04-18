|
Denslow William 'Dennie' Thompson, beloved husband, father and grandfather, was called home by his Lord and Savior on the night of March 26, 2020. He slipped peacefully from this life with his wife Connie by his side. Dennie will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by the many friends he met along the way. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law whom he loved as his own parents. He leaves behind a loving family including his wife Connie, daughters Sherra (Randy), Lorri (Scott), Karri (Paul) and Mitzi (Richard), and son Mike (Debbie), grandchildren Candie, Chris, Jenni, Jason, Cassie, John, Kayla and Conner as well as great-grandchildren Madisyn, Landon, Bexley, Summer and Sloane and brother Gary (Delores). Cremation has been completed. Services to be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the House of Neighborly Service, Meals on Wheels or to a . Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 18, 2020