|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of local author Diana Lee, surrounded by many friends, on April 28, 2019 at her home in Loveland, Colorado after a long battle with breast cancer. More information about her end of life choice can be found in the article "Even With an Aid-in-Dying Law on the Books, Death Is No Certainty in Colorado" by Conor McCormick-Cavanagh published in Westword magazine on May 7, 2019. Despite an incredibly difficult childhood, Diana took every opportunity to enjoy the fun in life and brought joy to all those around her. She treasured raising her two children in Boyd Lake Shores and relished opportunities to try new things, such as dancing, fly fishing, piloting a plane, and travelling all over the US and internationally. Diana was never one to back down from a challenge: overcoming mental illness, fighting a legal case against her former husband that set a precedent in the state of Colorado, even returning to college as an adult to graduate with a master's degree with honors from Colorado State University. She started her own business, became an active member in the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, and was an accomplished interior designer with multiple publications in magazines and newspapers such as The Denver Post and Colorado Homes and Lifestyles. Diana's most important accomplishment and her true life's work was the publishing of the Shattered Diana series of books, currently available on Amazon. These memoirs document her life growing up in what she called the Destructive Cult of Evangelical Fundamentalism and overcoming the trauma it left her with. She cared deeply about helping others and it was her goal that these books prove to those who have been victims of abuse that they CAN recover. Diana will also be remembered for her generous heart. She gave many hours to the Make a Wish Foundation, worked tirelessly in shelters for battered women, and donated her time and skills to those in need. She was always there and ready to do her part. Her history book collection will be made into a sharing library and the money from the sale of her home and possessions will be donated to . As such, it is requested donations to St. Jude's be made in lieu of flowers. Her ashes will be spread in Maui, HI, her favorite place on Earth. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for onlince condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 25, 2019