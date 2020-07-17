With anguish, we must announce the passing of Diane Marie Ulvang, who died peacefully at her home in Johnstown, Co after an extended illness. She was surrounded in love by her family and her husband of 63 years. Diane was born July 19, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Guy and Jane Hendrickson. She enlisted in the Air Force in 1955 after high school, where she served as a flight attendant flying to Europe, Africa, and England. She and John married in 1956, and the two raised and inspired four Children: Libby, John, Karen, and David. Ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren mark the loving family Diane so cherished. She received a B.A from CSU and a master's degree in social work from DU, completing both degrees in three years. She worked for Larimer County doing victim's assistance, mental health, and services to help persons with substance abuse. She was a volunteer for many groups such as Partners, Bridges, and safe houses for women. For this volunteer work, she was awarded the Thousand Points of Light award by President G. H. Bush. She was always available, a friend to hundreds and she worked for various veterans' groups, the Church, The Republican Party, and many other volunteer groups. A memorial service will be held at Dreams and Dragon Flies. 5194 Weld County Road 50, Johnstown at 4 PM July 26th. Donations to the Country Gospel Cowboy Church of Johnstown.

