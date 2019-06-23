|
|
Longtime resident DiAnn Woodcock 66, passed away peacefully in her home on June 15, 2019. She was under hospice care and died from complications due to breast cancer. DiAnn was born in Cedar Rapids Iowa to Ray and Irene Quaid, the family moved to Loveland in 1958. She was employed at Hewlett Packard for 24 years and worked for HACH for the last 18 years. In 2004 DiAnn married her long time companion Kurt "Woody" Woodcock. They have a strong community of friends whose support in these last few months has been appreciated greatly, thanks also goes to the Banner Health doctors & nurses who cared for DiAnn any contributions can be made to Pathways Hospice. DiAnn was proceeded in her death by her parents, Ray & Irene Quaid, brother Kevin Quaid and sister JoAnn Doggett She is survived by her husband Kurt Woodcock, brothers Mike and Don Quaid and sisters Elaine Rossman and Karen Robuck. A private service and memorial is planned.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 23, 2019