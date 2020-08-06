Dolores June Brown peacefully passed away on July 30, 2020 at Ft. Collins Health Care Center, Ft. Collins, Colorado. She was 79 years old. June, as she was always known as, was a long-time resident of Loveland, Colorado, moving there in 1964. She was born September 13, 1940 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of William A. Brown and Mabel E. Brown. The family moved to California and later to Washington where June graduated from Sumner High School, Sumner, WA in 1958. She completed a 2-year degree to become a professional seamstress and tailor and practiced the profession for 45 years beginning first in Washington. She moved with her family to a ranch in Wyoming in 1961. They then moved to Loveland, CO in 1964. She was extremely talented, producing beautiful wedding dresses, women's suits, children's clothes and men's suits. She also enjoyed all kinds of crafts and loved quilting and making stuffed animals. She loved to read and possessed a large library. June deeply loved her family and friends and was always ready to help anyone in need. She would drive others to go shopping, to the doctor or wherever they needed to go. If they couldn't get out of the house, she would do their shopping and deliver it to them. She was an excellent listener, and would visit with friends often. She was a member of the Message of Life Church in Loveland where she had many friends. In addition to her parents, June is preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy B. Boggs and brothers, Perry L. Brown, Larrie G. Brown, and Irvin A. Brown. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by brother Thomas A. Brown (and wife Inez) of Mesa, AZ; brother Daniel D. Brown of Everett, Washington; sister Barbara J. Wild (and husband Robert) both of Rye, CO and Temecula, CA; nephew Theodore R. Wild (and wife Rebecca) of Longmont, CO; niece Jennifer A. Wild (and husband Duane Maes) of San Diego, CA; 10 nieces and nephews, 21 great-nieces and nephews and many great, great nieces and nephews. June will be laid to rest in Loveland Burial Park. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. The family would also like to thank the staff at Ft. Collins Health Care Center, Innovage Loveland, and Suncrest Hospice for their excellent care of their beloved sister and aunt.

