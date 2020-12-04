Dolores Irene (Ohlmann) Aswege was called to her heavenly home by her Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, at her home with her dear husband Delroy and her daughter Dayna. Dolores Ohlmann was born on July 19, 1931 to Helmuth Ohlmann and Selma (Stolzenburg) Ohlmann in Kilgore, Nebraska. She grew up in Valentine, Nebraska and surrounding areas. After college, Dolores taught school at the Apache Lutheran Mission in Arizona and at a Lutheran school in Minnesota. She married her dear husband Delroy Aswege in 1956. Their marriage was blessed with four children: David, Dawn, Daniel, and Dayna. Delroy and Dolores would like to thank God for His institution of marriage for all people. They were blessed with 64 years together. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Helmuth and Selma Ohlmann and her brother, Don Ohlmann. She is survived by her loving husband, Delroy Aswege, her children, David (Nancy) Aswege, Dawn Aswege, Daniel (Jess) Aswege, and Dayna (Mark) Asche; her grandchildren: Rachael Aswege, Louis Asche, Abi Aswege, Kate Aswege, Ben Aswege, Liz Aswege, Josh Aswege, and Jonny Aswege, including other close family members and many, many dear friends. Dolores's funeral service, a Celebration of God's Grace, will be held at 11:00am on December 4, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Longmont, Colorado. Her earthly remains will await the resurrection and her Savior's return at the Foothills Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Longmont, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Apache Lutheran Mission at www.nativechristians.org Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to view a full obituary and share a memory or condolence with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store