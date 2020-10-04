Don French

Don P. French, our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on September 30th at the amazing age of 100. Don was born in Greeley, Colorado on July 7, 1920, to Anna and Isaac French. He grew up on a farm with five siblings, Roy, Neota, Ruth, Coleman, and Lorena. He was president of both his senior class in Greeley High School (now Greeley Central) and at Colorado State College (now UNC) for his freshman and sophomore college years. He met the love of his life, Norma Jeanne, while working as manager of the Sterling Movie Theatre, swept her off her feet, and were married shortly after. They were married for 65 wonderful years. Don served in the Signal Corps in England, France and Belgium, earning three battle stars. Upon returning from the war in 1946, Don began his life-long career as manager of Weiss Jewelers, where he remained for 42 years. He took great pride in being a true salesman and providing exemplary service to his customers. Don and Norma Jeanne welcomed their first son, Steve, then their twin boys five years later, David and Doug. Don served his community through the Lions Club for over 70 years. During his service, he was personally committed to raise money for various projects, but most notable was for the first Iron Lung in Greeley. Throughout the years with Lions, he was the number one fundraiser for the Annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast, which helped to provide glasses, vision screening for preschoolers, and dictionaries for all third graders in the Greeley community. Don was an avid golfer and belonged to the Greeley Country Club, the majority of his adult life. He enjoyed his bowling league, playing bridge with friends, and looked forward to his monthly trips to Black Hawk. For all of those who were lucky enough to have met him, he always had a warm greeting, and firm handshake. Don's stories of all his amazing adventures and life lessons will always have a profound impact on our lives. He had a knack for highlighting the best qualities in all of us. His life was filled with the joy of friends and family. We will forever remember him as a genuine gentleman. He is survived by his sons, Steven of Denver, David and wife Linda of Loveland, Doug and wife Mary of Denver; granddaughters Elisha (DJ) Price of Greeley, Jaclyn (Aaron) Wilmot of Denver; four great-granddaughters, Jazzmyn, Mckayla, Zionna and Yeniah; nephew Russ Farrar and nieces Chris Fontilara and Sally Farrar. He is proceeded in death by his parents, wife, siblings, and a daughter in-law. A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley, CO. A reception will follow the service. The family asks that wearing masks and social distancing be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greeley Noon Lions Club.

