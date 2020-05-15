Don Cook might not have chosen this last journey (he surely would have preferred Puerto Morelos, Mexico), but he embarked on it peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Nancy Kain, his wife of 61 years, died only three months ago. With such a lifelong commitment to one another, his family is pretty sure Don will have no trouble finding her. Donald Ray Cook was born on February 20, 1935, to Raymond and Katherine 'Pat' Cook in Algona, Iowa. Growing up an only child in rural Iowa, he excelled at playing the trumpet and getting into trouble as the class clown. An early entrepreneur, he sold nightcrawlers for "Ten cents a dozen, or two dozen for a quarter." Prior to graduating from Algona High School in 1953, he set bowling pins in a bowling alley, where he was hit on the head with a flying pin (which explains a lot, according to some). In 1958, Don married fellow Algonan Nancy Kain after reconnecting with her as undergrads at the University of Iowa. In 1959, Don earned his Bachelor's degree (summa cum laude) as a devout Hawkeyes fan, then earned his Master's Degree in Modern European History with wife and two babies in tow. As a California dreamer, he convinced Nancy that the west coast would be a great adventure (he could be very persuasive). Don and his family settled in SoCal where Baby #3 was born. As an accomplished trumpeter who played in his dad's swing band, he briefly considered making a living at it, but his first paycheck covered everything except food...so he changed course and landed a teaching position at Claremont High School. After fully embracing the tumultuous 60's as teacher, intellect, hippie and war protestor, he moved his family to Loveland, CO in 1972. Don became the founding director of The New School (renamed Ferguson High School) and declared the Gnu as its first official mascot. After many years in school administration, he left the field to become a stockbroker with A.G. Edwards & Sons in Loveland until his retirement in 1994. Don loved traveling with his wife and always kept detailed (some would say too detailed) journals about the people and places he saw. He combined his passion for history with love of family to write and publish, Grandma was a Tilton, which he pestered his children to understand and appreciate (extra copies available!). He was a devoted family man who helped everyone pursue their dreams; similarly, Don supported his wife in her many pursuits and was always so proud of her accomplishments. In his last days he said he wanted to be remembered as a man who made a difference and gave it his all. And there is no doubt that he did. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Kain. He is survived by his three children, Kimberly Cook-Mayer (Frank) of Clark, CO; David (Laura) Cook of Oakland, CA; Sharon Cook (Eric Neilsen) of Loveland; grandchildren Katharine Cook and Dylan Schubert; step-grandchildren Selina VanCleave, James Mayer and Matthew Mayer, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, former students and loving friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

