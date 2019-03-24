|
Donald E. Jensen, aged 89, died March 13, 2019 in Fletcher, North Carolina. Don formerly resided in Hooper, Valley, Cedar Bluffs and Blair, Nebraska. After his retirement he resided in Omaha, Nebraska, Mesa, Arizona, and Loveland, Colorado. Don was born on September 21, 1929 to Peter and Gladys Jensen of Hooper, Nebraska. Shortly after graduating from Hooper High School, he took a job with Omaha Public Power District where he worked until his retirement in 1989. While at OPPD, he had assignments in Valley, Cedar Bluffs and Blair, Nebraska. On October 3, 1948, Don married Maralee A. Sick of Hooper. They had two sons - Roger of Hendersonville, NC and Ken of Grand Lake, CO. After Maralee's death in 1988, Don married Mary Alice Newkirk of Fremont in 1989. Don and Mary Alice lived for a short time in Omaha, NE and then in Mesa, AZ and Loveland, CO. Don enjoyed home construction projects, woodworking and traveling. He was particularly proud of his achievements in re-connecting with his many Danish relatives in the early 2000s. Don was preceded in death by his parents, both of his wives, and a brother and sister. He is survived by his two sons, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. In addition, Don is survived by step-children Diana Larsen of Buena Vista, CO and James Newkirk of Arlington, NE and their families. Graveside services at Hooper Cemetery will be scheduled for later in 2019. To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019