Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kibbey Fisburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
(970) 667-5885
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Herder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Herder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Herder Obituary
Donald E. "Don" Herder, 86 of Loveland, passed away in Loveland on Friday, August 23, 2019. Don was born in Loveland on May 28, 1933 to Louis and Charlotte Herder. Don graduated from Loveland High School, served in the U S Air Force and later met and married his life long partner Lore Sara Wegner. Don is survived by his wife Lore, daughters Charlotte Herder Lesko, Ruth Herder and Son Paul Chet Henry Wheeler. A daughter Sharon Rose Herder predeceased. Services are Friday, 10:00 a.m., Galilee Baptist Church with graveside military honors at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Go to www.kibbeyfishburn.com for full obituary.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now