|
|
Donald E. "Don" Herder, 86 of Loveland, passed away in Loveland on Friday, August 23, 2019. Don was born in Loveland on May 28, 1933 to Louis and Charlotte Herder. Don graduated from Loveland High School, served in the U S Air Force and later met and married his life long partner Lore Sara Wegner. Don is survived by his wife Lore, daughters Charlotte Herder Lesko, Ruth Herder and Son Paul Chet Henry Wheeler. A daughter Sharon Rose Herder predeceased. Services are Friday, 10:00 a.m., Galilee Baptist Church with graveside military honors at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Go to www.kibbeyfishburn.com for full obituary.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019