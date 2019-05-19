|
|
Donald John Sewell, 93, of Loveland, Colorado passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at his home. Don was born May 7, 1926 in Tungsten, Colorado to John and Phoebe (Reed) Sewell. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in the South Pacific during World War II. On December 22, 1946 he married Bernadene Marshall. His career was with oil and gas companies. Don attended Foundations Church for many years. Don was very active up until the last few months with fond memories of boating and water skiing in his early years. He was an avid bowler and had his daily golf buddies. Don was a die-hard Bronco fan who held season tickets for 50 years. He enjoyed square dancing, polka dancing and his winters in Casa Grande, AZ. Don was extremely proud of his horseshoe pitching trophies and tournament play. Don is survived by his daughters Brenda Krenning (Dale) and Cindi Halling both of Loveland; grandchildren Scott Krenning, Andrea Higer (Jason), Dawn Sibal (Jeremy), Jason Molliconi and Kaylee Halling; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters Edna Koellner and Virginia Stephenson; and brothers Joseph and Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 54 years Bernadene, daughter Donna Molliconi, brothers Lawrence and Verle, sisters Florence Brown and Myrtle Lou Beasley. He also leaves behind his four-legged companion, Oscar. A private gathering will be held at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, Colorado. Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice (his "Angels"), 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 19, 2019