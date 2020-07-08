Donna Lasure Hammond died at home with her family in Loveland, Colorado on June 21st, 2020. She was 82 years old. Donna was born on July 22nd, 1937 in Newcastle, Wyoming to Frances and Gordon Paulley, who lived in Osage, Wyoming. She had a brother, David, who was 6 years older, and a sister, Diane, who was 3 years younger. She grew up in Osage, Wyoming. She attended grade school in Osage, and then attended high school in Upton, Wyoming. At Upton High School, she was Valedictorian of her class. She attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, graduating with a business and secretarial degree. Their son Jay was born in 1959, and daughter Laurie in 1962. The oil business sent them from Fort Morgan to many other states, and finally to Stavanger, Norway, where they spent 4 years. Donna and Kay returned to Loveland, Colorado in 1986, and made their home there. In Loveland, Donna was actively involved in All Saints Episcopal Church both volunteering and lay reading. She was also a member of PEO and an Investment Club called Investigator's Ink. They enjoyed traveling, and truly loved getting away from the Colorado winter, and went to Mexico at least once a year for many years. Donna was devoted to her family, her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be missed every day. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Ralph Kay Hammond, her brother David and her sister Diane, her children Jay Hammond (Leslie) and Laurie Lillefjaere (Inge), her 4 grandchildren Kristoffer Lillefjaere (Siri), Sara Lillefjaere (Andreas), Adrienne Hammond, (Allen), Marcus Lillefjaere, and her 3 great grandchildren Adam, Thomas and Louise. She is preceded in death by her grandson Andrew and her parents Frances and Gordon Paulley. A private family memorial service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Donna Hammond Memorial Fund, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 3448 N. Taft Avenue, Loveland, CO 80538.

