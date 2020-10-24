Donna Schwalm

Donna Marie Schwalm passed away peacefully at her home on October 15, 2020. Donna was born to Glen Curtis Maxson and Pearl Gladys Twiss Maxson on August 16, 1930 on the Maxson farm near Arnold, Nebraska. The family relocated to Johnstown in 1945 and Donna graduated in 1948. She attended Colorado Teachers College in Greeley - now UNC - for a semester, and completed education certificates at Front Range Junior College in her later years. She worked as a telephone operator in Johnstown among the several jobs she held. On November 12, 1950 she married Howard Schwalm at the Johnstown Evangelical United Brethren Church. After her marriage, they farmed the Held farm in north Johnstown. In 1953, they welcomed daughter Carol to the family and later in 1957 another daughter, Ann. In the late 1950's they moved once again to farm for Ray Amen. Donna and Howard moved to Loveland in 1979. Donna served as a Sunday School teacher and also helped whenever necessary with the family farming and equipment business Howard operated. Donna is predeceased by her husband, Howard in 1992. She is survived by her sisters Carol Rudolph Harpur and Linda Houck. Also left to remember Donna are her children Ann Schwalm and Carol (Rick) Podtburg; grandchildren Eric (Sandy) Podtburg, Greg (Stephanie) Podtburg, Marcus (Andrea) Podtburg and Wade Podtburg; her great grandchildren Brooke (Derek) Papstein, Taylour, Christopher, Cayden, Kaya, Eryn, Haylee, Sloane, Alyssa and Reece Podtburg and great-great granddaughter Bella Papstein. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Our deepest thanks to Suncrest Hospice of Colorado and Visiting Angels for the loving care Donna received, we are eternally grateful. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Johnstown Cemetery in Johnstown. Visitation will be held from 3-5:00 p.m., Today, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Interment Johnstown Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

