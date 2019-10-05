|
Donna K. Spencer of Loveland, CO died September 26, 2019 at her home in Loveland. She was born on September 9, 1934 in Dodge Center, MN to Lloyd Hasty and Coila (Jefferson) Hasty. She was the youngest of 8 children: 4 brothers Floyd, Lyle, Harry and Gerry and 3 sisters Dorene, Vera and Mary Ellen, all who have preceded Donna in death. On August 3, 1951 she married the love of her life, David L. Spencer (deceased). They moved to Colorado in the fall of 1967. Donna and David L. were married for 66 years and had one son, David Daniel Spencer. David and his wife, Pat, live in Grand Junction, CO. Donna is survived by many nieces and nephews whom she felt very close to. She so enjoyed her family and many friends, family gatherings, traveling, trips to the mountains and crocheting. Cremation has been completed and no services have been scheduled. Go to www.viegutufneralhome.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 5, 2019