|
|
Dorothy May (Popp) Kivett, 81, of Loveland CO, passed away on June 6, 2019 at Good Sam nursing home in Geneseo Il. Services are June 13 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, Il. Dorothy was born July 15, 1937 in Scottsbluff, NE which is where she met and fell in love with Jerry Kivett. Upon completion of his Army service they married on June 10, 1956 and then lived in CA, CO, IL and IA to raise their 3 daughters. Dorothy was a devoted mom and housewife, and a talented cook and needlework artist. When Jerry retired in 1995 they sold their house, bought a motor home and traveled the United States for 5 years. During that time they visited all 50 states. Dorothy and Jerry also cruised the Danube River in Eastern Europe, and visited Canada, Mexico and Russia. In 2000 they settled in Loveland, CO where they quickly met neighbors who would become their extended family. Dorothy enjoyed Bunco nights, drives in the mountain, John Denver music and sending delicious care packages to her grandchildren. She was very close to her husband's family and often traveled and played cards with Francine "Sis" & Harleigh Howerton and Larry & Phyllis Kivett. Upon Jerry's death in 2014 Dorothy moved to IL to be near her girls. Dorothy is survived by 3 daughters; Julie (Jim) Madison, Mashell (Larry) Tague and Chris (Mike) Kivett-Berry; 5 grandchildren; Ben (Noelle), Beccy, Shawn (Emma), Dixie (Brian) Nick and a great grandson, Sven. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation in Dorothy's name can be sent to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Visit www.gibsonbodefh.com for full obituary.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 12, 2019