Dorothy "Arlene" Ream
Arlene Ream died June 16, 2020 after spending her final days hospitalized from a fall. Her family is grateful to have shared the last days with her. Arlene was born May 13, 1927 to Dewey and Lillian (Schaper) Small in Louisa County Iowa. She graduated from Wapello High School and went to the Burlington Beauty Academy the following year completing her training as a hair stylist. Arlene married Bruce C. Ream and together they had four children; Michael (Janet) of Greeley, CO, David (Patty) of Glendale, AZ, John (Melodie) of Loveland, CO and Becky (Michael) Fiscus of Windsor, CO. Arlene is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Arlene loved her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting numerous gatherings for special occasions and holidays where her delicious meals were shared. She was a seamstress who could whip up anything from new barbie doll outfits and personal clothing to commercially sold awnings. Arlene was a meticulous hand-quilter and created a quilt for each of her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful gardener and always interested in flowers, vegetables and her raspberry patch. Arlene enjoyed playing in a pinochle group as well as cards, dominoes and dice with family and friends at home. Arlene would say she spent the first 20 years of her working life as a farmers wife and mother to her children, the next 20 as an employee at Hewlett-Packard and the final twenty as a volunteer at McKee Medical Center in the gift shop and mammography department. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers; Eugene and Harold Small. The family will conduct a private graveside memorial service. Charitable donations may be made to McKee Medical Center Volunteer Services, 2000 Boise Avenue, Loveland, Colorado 80538. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
