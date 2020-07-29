1/1
Dorothy Renzelman
Dorothy Nadine Renzelman August 28, 1918-July 25, 2020 Dorothy was born south of Eckley, CO. The eldest of Frank and Nellie Ireland. She grew up in the Sand Hills, attended country schools, graduating in 1936. She married Paul Renzelman in 1940. They had one daughter, Elaine. They spent their lives farming in Yuma, CO and retired to Loveland in 1974. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, canning, quilting and teaching ceramics. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Garland and 2 sisters; Doris Kauffman and Kathryn Hathaway and a sister-in-law, Arlene Ireland. She loved a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and 4 brothers; Bill, Kenneth, Duane and Richard. Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be postponed until further notice. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northern Colorado in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
