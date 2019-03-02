Home

Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish
1730 W. 12th Street
Loveland, CO
View Map
Dottie Hinrichs Obituary
On February 25, 2019 Dorothy "Dottie" Hinrichs passed leaving behind her husband of 65 years (Len) and her 3 children (David, Rich, and Diane). Dottie was born in South Dakota in 1932 but spent her early years in Hastings, NE. After marriage she moved to Illinois and then the whole family relocated to Colorado in 1971. Hinrichs Fabrics became a well-known destination for many area seamstresses. For the last few years she spent her life taking care of family and embroidering. Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish, 1730 W. 12th Street, Loveland, CO on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers please send plants or cards. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
