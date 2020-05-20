Douglas Carr
1927 - 2020
Douglas Carr, 92, of Loveland, passed away peacefully at McKee Medical Center on May 14, 2020. He was born September 14, 1927 to Norman and Florence (Wellington) Carr. He married Doreen Holmes on November 20, 1948, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. He was a creative and resourceful man. He held many jobs in the chemical industry as an Instrument Technician. He also had great stories about working for the Canadian Railway. Due to Doreen's health he moved his family to Loveland, Colorado in 1967 after accepting a job with Great Western Sugar Company. This was quite an undertaking for a family of ten to leave to start over in a place where they had never been and knew no one. After leaving Great Western, Doug held jobs and retired from both Coors and Praxair. Doug was an amazing, resilient, fun loving, caring, hardworking husband, father and grandfather. Handyman extraordinaire! He was up for any challenge or adventure and lived his days to the fullest. He had a heart full of love for his family and friends. He is survived by his children Bruce, Penny, Barb, Dave (Lynn) and Laurie Baker (Todd) all of Loveland and Dan (Nicole) and Stuart (Stephanie) both of Texas; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his very special friend Betty Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Florence; his loving wife Doreen (1948-1997), his second wife Katie (2001-2012); two sons Jeffrey and Jim; a daughter Gloria; four brothers Jim, Stuart, Dave and Don; four sisters Mary, Dorothy Harwood, Myra McKenny and Barb Bresette. Cremation will take place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private memorial. Memorial contributions may be made to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at McKee Medical Center or to Meals on Wheels. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
