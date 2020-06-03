Douglas Carr, 92, of Loveland, passed away at McKee Medical Center. He was born to Norman and Florence (Wellington) Carr. He married Doreen Holmes on November 20, 1948, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. He is survived by his children Bruce, Penny, Barb, Dave (Lynn) and Laurie Baker (Todd) all of Loveland and Dan (Nicole) and Stuart (Stephanie) both of Texas; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his very special friend Betty Taylor. Memorial services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at McKee Medical Center or to Meals on Wheels. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.