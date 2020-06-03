Douglas Carr
1927 - 2020
Douglas Carr, 92, of Loveland, passed away at McKee Medical Center. He was born to Norman and Florence (Wellington) Carr. He married Doreen Holmes on November 20, 1948, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. He is survived by his children Bruce, Penny, Barb, Dave (Lynn) and Laurie Baker (Todd) all of Loveland and Dan (Nicole) and Stuart (Stephanie) both of Texas; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his very special friend Betty Taylor. Memorial services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at McKee Medical Center or to Meals on Wheels. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Carr family, sincere condolences and prayers going your way. May Gods healing hand be with you all in this tough time. You all take good care and God Bless.
Jay Pomranka
May 23, 2020
Sorry to hear about Doug's passing. He was one back of a guy and will be greatly missed. My sympathy to the entire family.
Gary Bernhardt
Friend
May 21, 2020
Bruce and Carr Family Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. God Bless you all at this trying time....
Margaret Hird
Friend
May 21, 2020
Barb and Carr Family, Please know that my sympathy and prayers go out to all of you. I know how much you loved your Daddy and Grandpa and how much you will miss him. No one can ever take the place of our parents. Try to remember the wonderful and happy times you had with him, and he will always be with you. May God be with you at this very difficult time.
Sharon Teeples
Friend
May 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of you Dad passing our thoughts an prayers go out to the Car family.God bless. Krenning's Boise.Idaho
Mike Krenning
