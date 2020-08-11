Following a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma, Duane Alex Knipe of Loveland, CO passed away on August 4, 2020 at the age of 81. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Anna; their children: Julie, Alan, Audrey, and Ryan (wife Melinda); grandchildren: Jasmine, Brody, and Lena; as well as numerous relatives and friends. He graduated from Ft. Hays State College in 1963. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army, spending most of his time at Fort Ord, CA. He was employed by St. Paul Insurance Co. his entire career. He was an avid golfer; even getting a hole in one! He enjoyed camping with his family and extensive traveling in his retirement years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 1730 West 12th Street, Loveland, CO 80537. An inurnment will follow the Mass at Loveland Burial Park, CO HWY 287, 1702 Cleveland Ave.

