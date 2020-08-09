1/1
Dusty Johnson
{ "" }
Dusty Johnson, who, like his favorite western movie hero, rode off into the sunset on April 24, 2020. Never spotted in anything but cowboy boots, hard crease jeans and a western shirt, Dusty always conveyed the essence of a classic cowboy. Born in 1944 - according to him 100 years too late, he lived his life in the spirit of the Old West, dedicating himself to preserving the craftsmanship of artisans from days gone by. In his youth, Dusty was a bareback bronc rider, riding until he realized just how hard the ground really was. While raising his family in Colorado he found himself on the other side of the horse as the owner of Antique Horseshoeing Service in Longmont and later a renowned saddlemaker and author behind Pleasant Valley Saddle Shop in Loveland. He is survived by the love of his life for over 50 years, Sharon Floyd, their two daughters, Teresa (Paul) Rutledge and Lisa (Shane) Rosenthal, and five grandchildren: Scott, Erik and Kate Rutledge, Erin and Grant Rosenthal and his brother Tim (Karen) Johnson, and their sons Michael and Adam. Although he will be missed by his family and many friends, he leaves a legacy of a life well lived.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
