Dylan Larson, age 25, passed away from heart failure on February 9, 2020 in Loveland, CO. He grew up in the windswept high desert of Rock Springs, Wyoming and among the grassy plains of Laramie, Wyoming. He spent the majority of his adult life wandering between southern Wyoming and northern Colorado. He enjoyed his time as a painter working with a wonderful group of people. He was lucky enough to share a house in Loveland with the nicest roommates that a guy could wish for. Dylan appreciated spending time outdoors, mainly fishing, where he would photograph amazing wildlife. He also enjoyed spending time gaming online with his friends. Dyl was a lover of animals, especially penguins and his dog Daisy. He is deeply loved and will be missed very much. Dylan is survived by his parents, Bonnie Botello, Jeff Booher, Shannon Larson, and Kaycee Larson; siblings CJ Martin, Beau Larson, and Cody Larson; grandparents Cora Botello, Mario Botello, Jackie Larson, and John Fred Larson; aunts Charlie Botello, Shandra Botello, and Marissa Peltier; cousins, Anthony Georgeoplous, Alexandria Peltier, Zach Peltier, and Mathew Peltier.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 20, 2020