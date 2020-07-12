Edith Chenoweth

Longtime Loveland resident Edith Helen Chenoweth died peacefully on July 2, 2020 at Brookdale Care Center in Ft. Collins, CO. She was 92 years old. Edith was born to Conrad and Emma Weitzel in Loveland, CO on August 27, 1927. She was the youngest of six siblings and attended grade school at Proctor before graduating from Loveland High School in 1945. After the conclusion of World War II, Edith married Robert Chenoweth in a double wedding aside his brother in their hometown of Worland, WY on November 29, 1945. The young couple stayed on the Port Hueneme Navy Base while Robert concluded his service before they returned to Edith's home town of Loveland, CO in December of 1946 where they built a home and raised their three children. Robert passed in 2016, and Edith eventually moved to Brookdale for needed care. Edith worked at Woolworths in Loveland for many years and later at Dunham's, but her most acclaimed attribute was being a talented and well-known seamstress. She could make anything anyone needed, with or without a pattern, and always did a beautiful job. Her hobby was collecting and creating porcelain dolls which lead to a magnificent collection that she took pride in developing over the years. Her talents as a seamstress and dollmaker earned her many ribbons at the local county fairs. She spent numerous years as a devoted member of Eastern Star, the Rebekah's, and the First Methodist Church. Edith and Robert enjoyed spending time at their cabin in the Buckhorn and traveling around the country in their RV. They took each of their seven grandchildren on a special road trip when they were younger which created great memories for all of them. Edith was preceded in death by her siblings (Daniel, Esther, Reuben, Pauline, and Leroy), grandson Jeremiah Chenoweth in 2000, daughter-in-law Anne Lute in 2009, and her husband Robert in 2016. She is survived by her son Robert Chenoweth, Jr., daughter Bonnie Benedik, son Mark Chenoweth, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. A private graveside service will take place for the family on Tuesday, July 14th at Loveland Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Edith's honor may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.