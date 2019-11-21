|
|
Ed Elshof was born on July 22, 1940 in Ashton, Nebraska, his father John was an immigrant from the Netherlands and his mother Dorothea was a first generation American. The family valued hard work which was apparent in Ed's work ethics. After graduating High School Ed attended trade school for horology and Jewelry Services in Nebraska. He moved to Colorado where he met his wife, Marilyn King; they were married in Lyons, Colorado on August 31, 1962. He worked at Garwood's Jewelers in Fort Collins for several years before starting his own clock repair business. Ed was well known across Northern Colorado for his 40+ years of making house calls and providing quality vintage clock repairs. Ed and Marilyn lived in Fort Collins while raising their four children Mike, Brian, Kristie (Hanke) and Tammy (Howlett). Marilyn passed away on November 17, 1984. June 8, 1985 Ed married Beth (Sebesta) Reister in Fort Collins; they lived in Fort Collins, Windsor and Loveland in addition to spending two years in Ocean Side, California. They were passionate about running, eating healthy, serving others, and sharing in bible studies together. They also enjoyed a nightly game of Scrabble throughout their 34 years of marriage. Ed went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019