Mrs. Eileen Therese Berry, daughter of the late Stuart and Elizabeth Haskew, was born January 27, 1931 in Warrington, Cheshire, England where she attended school earning honors in French. A devout Catholic, she attended Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church since moving to Loveland in 1959, and she was active as a lector, in CCW, and in the prayer shawl group. Beginning in 1970, she held various positions with the Women of the Moose (Loveland #1258) as senior regent and recorder. She may have been most well known as the librarian at Washington Elementary and Mary Blair Elementary in Loveland. She wed William Berry on January 3, 1953. This union was blessed with four children. William preceded her in death on February 25, 1996. Eileen was a published poet, a professional storyteller, a volunteer storyteller to school children at Mary Blair Elementary, preschool at Kids Harbor, and Saint John's Catholic School. She loved playing bingo, gambling at Blackhawk, doing crossword puzzles, playing card games, knitting, and Karaoke singing. In England, she earned all British Red Cross life saving medals. She earned her swimming instruction certificate and was on the synchronized swimming team in England and Loveland (when Loveland had an open-air pool). She was also involved with the Boy Scouts and 4H as a leader, the PTA president, treasurer, and program director at Saint John's Catholic School, as well as the lead drummer in WJAC's with the rank of sergeant. She will be missed by her children: Brian (Jan) Berry of Steamboat Springs, CO, Anne Solis of Fort Collins, CO, Peggy Berry of LaPorte, CO, and Scott (Susan) Berry of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren Ian (Kristen) Berry, Heather Solis, and Jaci and Johnathan Rodgers as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Viewing will be held at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and the Funeral Mass will be at 1:30 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church (Knights of Columbus Hall) on October 7, 2020 with burial at Loveland Burial Park following. Reception to follow the burial from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

