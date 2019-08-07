Home

Eileen Gonzalez


1925 - 2019
Eileen Gonzalez Obituary
On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Eileen Perea Gonzalez, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 93. Born October 12, 1925. Married to Chris Gonzalez for 63 years until his passing in 2007. Survived by 7 children: Steve Gonzalez of San Luis Valley, Alexandra Center (Don) of Bigfork, MT, Dave Gonzalez of Greeley, CO, Connie Falvey (John) of Loveland, CO, Felicia Knee (Mike) of Loveland, CO, Christine Macrina of Loveland, CO and Kellie Fischer (Mark) of Loveland, CO. Grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 10. Dearly loved by all. Private services for immediate family.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
