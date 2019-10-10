|
Elenor L. Jorgensen of Loveland, Colorado was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 18, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1934 at home in Westover, South Dakota. Elenor is survived by her daughters Sandra Martin (Rich), Castle Rock, CO, LuAnn Lacey, Firestone, CO and Kathy Hoyland (Ken), La Salle, CO; 6 grandchildren Angie Windholz (Mark), April Hoyland (Ruben Caro), Jennafer Hoyland (Kenton Ells), Joshua Lacey (Mandy), Scott Martin (Jessica) and Victoria Martin; 10 great- grandchildren Zayne Hoyland, Anthony Lacey, Makayla Windholz, Zoie Hoyland, Emma Lacey, Ruben Caro III, Alyssa Windholz, Haydin Ells, Makenna Windholz and Mason Ells; her sister Janice Trygstad of Oklahoma City, OK and sister-in-law Karla Mannhalter of Murdo, SD; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Loveland, CO on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm with reception following. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Rd, Ft. Collins, CO 80525. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019