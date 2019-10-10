Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Loveland, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elenor Jorgensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elenor Jorgensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elenor Jorgensen Obituary
Elenor L. Jorgensen of Loveland, Colorado was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 18, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1934 at home in Westover, South Dakota. Elenor is survived by her daughters Sandra Martin (Rich), Castle Rock, CO, LuAnn Lacey, Firestone, CO and Kathy Hoyland (Ken), La Salle, CO; 6 grandchildren Angie Windholz (Mark), April Hoyland (Ruben Caro), Jennafer Hoyland (Kenton Ells), Joshua Lacey (Mandy), Scott Martin (Jessica) and Victoria Martin; 10 great- grandchildren Zayne Hoyland, Anthony Lacey, Makayla Windholz, Zoie Hoyland, Emma Lacey, Ruben Caro III, Alyssa Windholz, Haydin Ells, Makenna Windholz and Mason Ells; her sister Janice Trygstad of Oklahoma City, OK and sister-in-law Karla Mannhalter of Murdo, SD; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Loveland, CO on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm with reception following. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Rd, Ft. Collins, CO 80525. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elenor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now