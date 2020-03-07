|
|
Elizabeth "Liz" Seeler-Bowman, age 92, of Loveland passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, March 1, 2020. Elizabeth was born June 22, 1927 in former Yugoslavia now Croatia, a daughter of the late Frank Kalbly and Elizabeth Buchta. Liz is survived by her daughter Madeline Washkevich of Loveland, granddaughter Johanna and Seth Reak of Johnstown, grandson John and Lien Washkevich of San Jose, California, granddaughter Beth Esposito and Terri Ciprich of Williamstown, NJ, granddaughter Becki and Aaron Hadley of Newtown Square, PA, granddaughter Lori Seeler of Glassboro, NJ, granddaughter Elaine Seeler of Glassboro, NJ and several great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Luncheon to follow the service in reception center. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences. A special thank you to the staff at North Shore Health & Rehab and Pathway's of Northern Colorado. You are angels and our family thanks you immensely.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020