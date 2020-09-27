Ellen Irene Etheridge passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Village in Loveland, CO August 27, 2020. Ellen was born March 28, 1926 to Clarence Lee Bear and Miriam Louise (Bay) Bear in a small farmhouse one mile north of Seely, WY. She grew up on the farm with six brothers and four sisters and attended grade school in Hulett, WY. At the age of 14 her family moved to Moorcroft, WY. She attended Moorcroft High School, where she met Jim and worked at a local café on weekends and after school. November 16, 1944 Ellen and Jim were married in Broadus, MT. They lived in Sheridan, WY before moving to TX in March 1945 for Jim's Army basic training. Ellen returned to Moorcroft to be near family while Jim was stationed in the Philippines from September 1945 until March 1946. During this time she gave birth to their son, Ronald Dean on November 23, 1945. Sadly, 25 days later Ronald passed away from complications of measles. Ellen joined Jim in CA for six months until completion of his military service in September 1946. In 1947 they moved to Belle Fourche, SD but their desire to be closer to family brought them back to Moorcroft a year later. In 1958 the family moved to the Hauber Mine near New Haven, WY then returned to Moorcroft a year later. Here they continued to raise three daughters Carol, Judy and Donna. In 1966 the family moved to Berthoud, CO where Ellen and Jim lived until their move to assisted living in Loveland, CO in October 2019. Jim and Ellen celebrated 75 years of marriage three weeks before Jim passed away December 6, 2019. Ellen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Berthoud. Her love for the Lord and family were what were most important to Ellen and was present in everything she did. Jim made many wooden crosses and she would assist by attaching ribbon to make necklaces that missionaries shared worldwide. Ellen's servant heart was evident as she crocheted blocks for afghan ministry, worked in the food pantry housed in the church basement, and prepared the mailing of monthly church newsletters. Two elderly ladies were fortunate to have her regularly offer assistance and friendship. She loved gardening, cooking, baking and crocheting doilies and afghans. Many delicious meals were shared around the family table. Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of making and decorating sugar cookies every Christmas. She would work tirelessly at anything she started. Well into her 80's we would say, "Mom can work circles around us." Ellen enjoyed being with family and friends and loved meeting with friends to play cards. Camping with family was a true joy. So many family memories are centered around the 60 years of Bear family reunions at Devils Tower National Monument in WY. Favorite holidays spent at the family home were Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. The house was full, the food was delicious, and the fellowship something we will always remember. Ellen is survived by three daughters: Carol (John) Schmidt Longmont, CO; Judy (David)Wright Loveland, CO; and Donna (Steve) Shepard Pottsboro, TX; 7 grandchildren: Sheila (Adam) Ellis; Laura Alig; Jason (Karen) Wright; Scott Wright; Brian (Melinda) Wright; Vanessa (Aaron) Epler; and Nick Shepard; 14 great-grandchildren; one younger sister, Sally (Don) Davies Basin, WY; sister-in-law, Mavis (Chuck) Bear Worland, WY; brother-in-law, Jack (Betty) Carlton Greybull, WY; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and numerous friends. Her love for each of them was ever present and she will be lovingly remembered by all. She is preceded in death by husband, Jim; son, Ronald; six brothers: Harold Bear, Ernest Bear, Sherman Bear, Charles (Chuck) Bear, Eldon Bear, and Larry Bear; and three sisters: Ethyle Nicolen, Meda Grosse, and Betty Carlton. Although we will miss her quiet thoughtful manner and her sweet smile, we know our shining star may have left this earth, but there is a new bright star in heaven. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

