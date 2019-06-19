|
Else Mecher, formerly of Johnstown, Colorado, died peacefully June 14, 2019 in Kimball, Nebraska surrounded by loving family. She was born May 28, 1920 in East Prussia to Philippine and Wilhelm Preuss. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Ziesche(William) of Loveland, CO. and Ursula Risilia of Kimball, NE; her grandchildren Erin Decker(Phil) of Robins, Iowa, Cassandra Weeks (Mike) of Johnstown, CO, Monica Risilia of Kimball, NE. and Angela Risilia(Kit Parrish) of Ft. Collins, CO. Also surviving are ten great grandchildren: Megan and Abigail Decker, Kiara and Torrie Weeks, Enrique, Samuel, Mariana and Daniel Cajero, Kadence and Maddox Parrish, and a sister-in-law Elizabeth Preuss, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Nicolaus Mecher. The family would like to give thanks to the many friends and relatives that have been in Else's life. Funeral services will be held 10:30AM Monday June 17th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland. Visitation will be at 9:30 AM. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the Red Cross.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 19, 2019