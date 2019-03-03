|
Erin Colleen Morgan, 34, passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on January 8, 1985, in Longmont, Colorado. She grew up in Loveland and graduated from Thompson Valley High School in 2003, then married and lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming for several years. Erin was an amazing young woman - beautiful, gifted, athletic, and artistic. Her red hair turned heads wherever she went. She became an accomplished pianist in her 20's and also taught piano. Erin excelled at most everything she put her mind to, and her infectious laughter brought joy to those around her. We are so thankful Erin is free and living in perfect peace at last. She is survived and was dearly loved by parents Tom and Patty Morgan of Aiken, South Carolina, brother Tommy (Lauren) Morgan, nephew Jack, nieces Isabella and Cooper of Knoxville, Tennessee, and sister Molly (Drew) Tolar, niece Adelaide, nephew Donovan of Papillion, Nebraska. Condolences may be sent to: www.callNFC.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019