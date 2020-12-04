Ernst John "Bud" Westermann of Loveland died in hospital after a long illness early November 27 at the age of 92. He transited peacefully to his reward in the presence of his wife and children. Bud began life in Brighton, Colorado, on May 25, 1928, the youngest of five children born to Ernst and Anna (Frauhiger) Westermann. He attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Brighton High School in 1946. Bud earned a BS from the University of Colorado and an MBA from Denver University, between which he served a four-year, stateside hitch in the US Airforce. Bud was a partner at Wall Clothing on Main Street in Brighton. He married Jeanne Knechtel in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 14, 1958. They opened a family department store on Cleveland Avenue in Loveland in 1972, and Westermann's remained a fixture downtown until 1991. Bud was a Realtor for Remax and in semi-retirement worked as a salesman at Collins Cashway Lumber in Loveland. Bud was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Brighton and of Immanuel and Mount Olive Lutheran Churches in Loveland. He was a member of the board of Thompson Valley Ambulance Service and a president of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, and he served two terms on Loveland City Council. The most important achievement in Bud's life and his biggest joy was being a husband, father, and grandfather. Bud is survived by his wife Jeanne, his son Eric, his daughter Andrea Sheldon (Lonnie), grandson Jonathan Sheldon (Corey), granddaughters Kelly Anna and Gwendolyn Sheldon, great granddaughter Caroline Sheldon (Jonathan and Corey), and beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edwin, and sisters Irma Bettger, Annette Waiss, and Lenore Westermann. Services are private. Memorials may be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences.

