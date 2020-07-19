Ethan Fisher left this world far too soon on Monday, July 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with osteosarcoma. Ethan will be young in our hearts forever. His light burned so bright for the years that we were fortunate enough to have him here and it will continue to shine bright forever. Ethan was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Craig Fisher and left behind his parents, Stephen and Jennifer Fisher, his brother Jordan, Grandparents Vincenzo and MaryAnne Aiello, Grandparents David and Joyce Eichenberger, Step-Grandmother Pam Fisher, Aunt Tara Gorwitz, Uncle Anthony Aiello, Aunt and Uncle Timothy and Shannon Muellner, his loving cousins Olivia, Christopher, Griffin, Cooper and his beloved dog Nike. Ethan was born on August 6, 2002 to Jennifer and Stephen Fisher. Ethan grew up in Loveland, CO attending Thompson Valley High School where he enjoyed spending time with his friends, playing basketball and golfing. Ethan played every game as if it was his last. His competitive nature and mental toughness, regardless of the circumstance, never allowed him to quit. Raising Ethan was an honor for his parents, his wit and sense of humor brought smiles to everyone he touched. Cancer did not silence Ethan's courage, invade his soul or conquer his spirit. For that reason, the Fisher family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to teamarnav.org to empower others who battle pediatric sarcoma. Ethan's Celebration of Life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The family will start greeting guests at 9:30 and the Memorial service will begin at 10:30. Please be respectful and bring a mask to wear, we want everyone to return home healthy.

