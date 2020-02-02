|
Eugenia (Jean) Maria Marino was born to George Noeling and Florence Mullen on October 3, 1928 Eugenia was born and raised in Philadelphia where she met her future husband, Gennaro (Jerry) Marino. They wed in 1949 and proceeded to raise their lively nine children. Eugenia and her husband resided both in New Jersey and in Colorado. Jerry preceded her in death in 2012. Jean was a well-loved woman. She led a life of service and simplicity, approaching everyone with kindness and friendliness. Recently, she enjoyed making jewelry, baking and cooking for her family and friends. She was well known for her Italian Meatballs and Wedding Cookies. She leaves behind 8 children and their spouses, 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Jean's final years were spent enjoying the mountains and living at Golden West Senior Living Center where she developed many great friends. She was an active member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Boulder.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020