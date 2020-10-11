Faith Matula

Faith Marie Brinkman Matula, 84, peacefully passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Medical Center of the Rockies surrounded by her family with a smile accompanying her last breath. Faith was born February 27, 1936, in Windsor, Colorado to John and Cora (Brutlag) Brinkman. Her childhood was spent in Windsor Schools. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Greeley and then when Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor was formed, her family began attending there. She is mother to five children: Debbie (Ron) Winchel, Gary (Cindy) Denny, Brian Denny, Steve (Lillie) Denny, and Ann Goodell; grandmother to Paul Winchel, Titus (Sera) Winchel, Mike Denny, Jessica (Tom) Reichert, Emily (Dan) Bruce, Hannah (Jacob) Pusheck, and Trevor Goodell; and great-grandmother to four. She received her nursing credentials from Larimer County Vo-Tech in Fort Collins and graduated with an RN degree from Auraria Community College in Denver. She retired after 20 years of nursing, primarily with Poudre Valley Hospital. She also was a nurse for Dr. Booth in Fort Collins and for Weld County Hospice. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, sharing and enjoying her many hobbies and loves including sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, singing, biking, camping, and dancing. She loved singing in choirs and sang for years with the Lutheran Chorale, and most recently with the Redeemer Lutheran Choir. Faith lived up to her name with a never-failing faith in Jesus, lived out in many churches throughout her life including Immanuel, Bethel, several Fort Collins churches, and in the last several years as a member of Grace Community Church in Loveland. Over the span of her life, Faith became well-acquainted with, but never defeated by grief. She loved-well and suffered repeated losses, having lost four husbands. Yet, she always let God heal her wounds. Consequently, she remained open to always loving and being loved again. She had an unquenchable love of life and a highly developed sense of humor. She could almost always find something to laugh about, no matter how dire the situation. One niece said she should title her memoirs, "The Funny Thing about That Is..." a phrase that was constantly on her lips. In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Faith is survived by her sister, Cora Behrens of Omaha, brother-in-law, Ted Lind, numerous nieces and nephews, and many, many wonderful friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John (Catherine) Brinkman, Ferdinand "Brink" (Ann) Brinkman, Paul Brinkman; sister, Karla Lind; and husbands, Mike Denny, Maynard Brown, Stan Atwood, and Don Matula. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15th from 4:-8:00pm at Allnutt Drake Chapel. Services are planned for 10 am Friday, October 15, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Windsor. Faith cherished her many, many friends, in and outside her family. Unfortunately, social distancing requirements will limit seating inside, but livestreaming of the service will be available here: https://www.bethelwindsor.com/. Following burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Windsor, the family would be honored to fellowship in person with all Faith's friends at the reception from 1-4 pm at Ted's Sweetwater Grill Outdoor Pavilion, 2191 Covered Bridge Parkway, Windsor. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, order flowers or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com

