Fannie Sue Abbott- "Granny"- passed peacefully on Saturday the 27th of April 2019, at North Shore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colorado. Sue was born January 4, 1929 to John Rivers Grimes and Annie Maude Grimes in Milledgeville, GA. She graduated from Peabody High School and attended two years at Georgia State College for Women. She married the love of her life Joe Abbott on April 13, 1952. She enjoyed church activities, family, camping, and golfing. Joe & Sue lived in Price, Utah for 28 years before moving to Loveland, Colorado. People who met Sue fell in love with her southern charm and fire. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe; their two children, Dale (Carmen) & Christy (George) and three grandchildren: Melissa Abbott; Daryl (Steph); Andrew (Katie). Internment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Littleton, CO. Condolences may be left at www.viegutfuneralhome.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 5, 2019