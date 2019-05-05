Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie Abbott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fannie Abbott Obituary
Fannie Sue Abbott- "Granny"- passed peacefully on Saturday the 27th of April 2019, at North Shore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colorado. Sue was born January 4, 1929 to John Rivers Grimes and Annie Maude Grimes in Milledgeville, GA. She graduated from Peabody High School and attended two years at Georgia State College for Women. She married the love of her life Joe Abbott on April 13, 1952. She enjoyed church activities, family, camping, and golfing. Joe & Sue lived in Price, Utah for 28 years before moving to Loveland, Colorado. People who met Sue fell in love with her southern charm and fire. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe; their two children, Dale (Carmen) & Christy (George) and three grandchildren: Melissa Abbott; Daryl (Steph); Andrew (Katie). Internment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Littleton, CO. Condolences may be left at www.viegutfuneralhome.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now