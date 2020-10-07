Faye Nygren

Faye Marie Nygren, 96, of Johnstown, passed away September 30, 2020 after suffering a stroke. She was born August 24, 1924 in Longmont, Colorado to Lorenzo Augustus and Mae (Eisele) Webber. She was raised in Hygiene and graduated from Longmont High School in 1941. As a young woman, Faye worked for Dr. A.N. Carr, DDS and then at J.C. Penney. On February 25, 1945, Faye married Walter Earl Nygren and became a dedicated farmer's wife. She worked alongside her husband in raising their family, planting and harvesting crops and tending their livestock. Faye cooked many meals for her family, friends and the hired farm help and made the best desserts and special birthday angel food cakes for family. She enjoyed gardening, played softball into her 50's and served in many volunteer roles at the church and her community. She delivered Meals on Wheels for a number of years, was a past member of Estrellita, UMC choir and the Joy Bells singing group, member of Kil Kare Klub, Charter member and Golden Girl of PEO Chapter FG, Rainbow and Eastern Star as well as the Johnstown United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities and was a member for 70 years. In her later years, she kept her mind sharp by completing crossword puzzles and word searches daily. Thankful to have shared her life include her children; Cheryl (Harleigh) Peppler and Mark (Julie) Nygren all of Johnstown, five grandchildren; Brandon (Tiffany) Maus of Brighton, Devon (Autumn) Maus of Johnstown, Brock (Kellyn Huckaby) Nygren of Johnstown, McKenzie (Justin) Conner of Neosho, Missouri and Blake Nygren of Johnstown, 3 great-grandchildren; Delaney and Sage Maus and Clancey Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Walter and five siblings; David, Johnny, Lyle, Maxine and Jesse and all of her husband's siblings and their spouses. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Adamson, observing social distancing and masks. Private family interment at the Johnstown Cemetery. Faye's Life Celebration will be scheduled at the Johnstown United Methodist Church at a later date when the Covid restrictions are lifted. Memorial gifts may be made to the "Johnstown UMC" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

