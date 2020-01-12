Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Everett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Everett


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Everett Obituary
Florence Jane Everett, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. Florence was born in Loveland, Colorado October 1st, 1928 to Michael and Mary Rothman. She has resided most of her life in either Fort Collins or Loveland. Florence was married for 64 years to Leonard Everett, who preceded her in death in 2011. She graduated from Loveland High School and worked as a registrar for Fort Collins High School for 22 years. Florence and Leonard enjoyed many years of RV-ing and they were members of the Summer Bummers Good Samaritan Club. After they retired, they spent many happy winters in Arizona. They also volunteered at several local organizations for many years. Florence also loved playing cards and dominos with her friends. Leonard and Florence have three children; Jack (Reon) Everett, Jim (Sue) Everett, and Cindy (Roger) Garling. They also have seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 15th at Resthaven Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -