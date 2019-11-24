|
|
Florence L Harris, a Lifetime resident of Loveland, peacefully passed away on November 13, 2019 at age 96. Florence was born June 28,1923 in Loveland to Alex Betz and Katherine Bath Betz. Florence attended Twin Mounds School and graduated from Loveland High School, Class of l941. She maintained relationships with fellow classmates throughout life. On September 12, 1943 Florence married another Loveland native, Ivan H. Harris. They were happily married for 65 years and shared many extraordinary experiences. Florence and Ivan founded Reliable Electric of Loveland in 1947 after Ivan returned from Army Air Corps in World War 11. In 1974, Flo started Flo's Electric Inc. adding to the electrical contracting business they had formed. The couple owned and operated these companies for forty years until their sale in 1986 to Lemco Electric of Chicago. Florence was well known, recognized, and active in Loveland community life. She was a founder and served on the United Way Board as well as serving as Chairman of the Residential Drive for several years. She served on the Board of the House of Neighborly Service and helped organize the United Day Care Center of Loveland. Florence was a Charter member of Foothills Service League and served as well on the Board for Foothills Gateway Center in Loveland. With a wide range of friends and interests, Florence loved her Chapter FL P.E.O., and Mountain View Presbyterian Church, where she was a Charter member. She enjoyed entertaining and bridge parties, learned to golf and loved the adventure of travel. In the 1950's Florence and Ivan pursued Ivan's boat racing career, leading to winning two national championships in the D stock hydroplane of the American Power Boat Association. They were well known boating enthusiasts often pulling six water skiers behind their Chris Craft boat on Lake Loveland with Florence at the wheel. After retirement Florence and Ivan spent winters at home in Coronado, California. They were avid collectors of Southwest Art and Indian Pottery and maintained their New Mexican friends throughout life. Florence was a beautiful and kind woman who will be remembered as a wonderful friend, a devoted wife, and an extraordinary Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She will be missed but never forgotten. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra K. Woods of Denver, CO. Grandchildren: Stephanie Woods Stewart [Andrew] Cherry Hills Village, CO and Michael Harris Woods Cupertino, CA. Great Grandchildren: Riley Grace Stewart, Tanner James Stewart, Carter Woods Stewart, Matthew Harris Woods, and Alyson Grace Woods. Sister-in law: Joan Fishburn [Fred] Loveland, CO. Nieces and Nephews: Carolyn Wright Temple [Bill] Anthem, AZ, Barbara A. Wright, Santa Cruz CA, Fred David Fishburn [BethAnn] Aptos, California, and Jeffrey Harris Fishburn [Chris], Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by husband, Ivan H. Harris and Son-in-law, Gary A. Woods. Also preceding in death were her nephew Thomas Wayne Wright and niece Diane Fishburn Fogle. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Neighborly Service, Foothills Gateway Center, PEO Scholarship fund or other charities of your choice in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80537.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019