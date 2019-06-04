|
|
"Flo's" Grandfather Fritz Marquardsen immigrated to Loveland, Colorado in the early 1880s and worked on farms. A few years later he married Sophia Sander and operated an oyster bar in downtown Denver. Their daughter Alma Emilie Marie married Michael Felix Milluck, who immigrated to the United States from Lithuania in 1902. His Lithuanian name was Miliukas. They moved to San Jose, California. Flo and her twin sister Ellen were born there on March 10, 1933. They were baptized in the Christian faith in the grandparents' home in Denver. Flo's twin sister Ellen died of diphtheria when the girls were nine years old. Flo graduated from East High School in Denver in spring of 1951. Flo married Milton Sanders June 7, 1953. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Thomas "Tom" Kent, Lynette Dawn, and Rodd Brian. In addition to raising their three children, Flo worked for Jerome Cross, an attorney at law, and became close friends with "Jerry" and his wife Sherry. Flo also worked as church secretary for several congregations over the years. While the family lived in Omaha, Nebraska, she worked at the new mission, King of Kings Lutheran Church, for Pastor David Walker. Flo worked in the church office at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lakewood, Colorado, when the family returned to Denver in 1969. Then Flo worked fourteen years as secretary to Pastor Ron Leach at Messiah Lutheran Church in Longmont, Colorado. It happens that he and Pastor Al were fast friends while serving churches in the metro Saint Louis area. On April 27, 1984 Flo's husband Milton died as the result of a car accident. Flo married Pastor Al Schroeder November 2, 1985. They have lived in Johnstown, Colorado, for the entire length of their 33 years of marriage. In 1986 Flo was invited to serve under the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod Youth Ministries as a member of the Servant Events Team. Flo's team planned and organized events throughout the United States and several foreign countries for young adults who spent a week at a time doing projects like painting homes, working Vacation Bible School, and helping the poor. For the Synod's National Youth Gathering in Denver in 1989, Flo served as local arrangements manager as well as enlisting hundreds of volunteers. This gathering had 17,000 youth in attendance. For the 1992 National Youth Gathering in New Orleans, Louisiana, Flo arranged an evening park event with vendors, entertainment and a tour of a Coast Guard vessel. There were 26,000 in attendance. She worked three more Gatherings as supervisor of counselors in the hotels. Flo and Al enjoyed traveling. Shortly after they were married they traveled with a Baltic Tour company to Lithuania, her father's homeland. They also visited Moscow and Saint Petersburg in Russia along the way. On return they left the tour group to visit the homelands of Flo's grandparents in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, and Al's ancestors' homeland near Minden, Germany. They also spent five days in London, England. In 1990 they accompanied a Synod-sponsored tour, named Journey Fest, with 225 teenagers in Luther lands in Germany, a servant event in East Berlin, and into southern Poland, again for a servant event. On that tour the whole group visited Auschwitz concentration camp. They made two other private trips to Germany and Poland. Flo is survived by her children Thomas, Rodd, and Lynette and her husband Douglas Ebberts, Lynette's son John Henry Garland Williams and his wife Molly Rose and their children Peter Garland and Josephine Rose. Flo has lived her faith. Till we meet again. Memorial services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland, CO on June 7, 2019 at 10:30am with a reception following. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Memorial donations may be made to the Pastor Al and Flo Schroeder Scholarship Fund c/o Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4650 Sunview Drive, Loveland, Colorado 80538.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 4, 2019